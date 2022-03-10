Amazing Grass Green SuperFood® Drink Powder Lemon Lime
Product Details
Alkalize and energize! We''ve teamed up with our pals over at Guayaki to bring you Energy Lemon Lime Green SuperFood. Packed full with nature''s most nourishing, cleansing and potent superfoods and infused with Yerba Mate & Matcha Green tea, this tasty lemon lime blend delivers a natural kick of energy that will keep you going even when the going gets tough.
Contains 85 mg of plant based caffeine.
Supports alkaline balance & healthy immune function.
Includes a probiotic and enzyme blend to support digestive health.
Helps you achieve your 5 to 9 daily servings of fruits and vegetables.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amazing Grass Green Food Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa Grass , Organic Spinach , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) , Organic Broccoli . Energy Blend : Organic Yerba Mate , Matcha Green Tea Leaf . Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Rose Hips , Organic Pineapple , Organic Carrot , Acerola Cherry Extract , Organic Maca Root , Organic Acai Berry , Organic Beet Root , Raspberry . Efa Fiber Blend : Organic Flax Seed , Apple Pectin . Digestive Enzyme and Active Culture Pre/probiotic Blend : Fos ( Fructooligosaccharide ) Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Protease ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Lactase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Reesei ) , Lactobacillus acidophilus . Other Ingredients : Natural Flavor , Citric Acid , Peppermint Leaf , Silica , Stevia Leaf Extract ( Reb A ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
