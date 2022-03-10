Alkalize and energize! We''ve teamed up with our pals over at Guayaki to bring you Energy Lemon Lime Green SuperFood. Packed full with nature''s most nourishing, cleansing and potent superfoods and infused with Yerba Mate & Matcha Green tea, this tasty lemon lime blend delivers a natural kick of energy that will keep you going even when the going gets tough.

Contains 85 mg of plant based caffeine.

Supports alkaline balance & healthy immune function.

Includes a probiotic and enzyme blend to support digestive health.

Helps you achieve your 5 to 9 daily servings of fruits and vegetables.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.