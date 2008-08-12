Amazing Grass Green SuperFood® Drink Powder Original Perspective: front
Amazing Grass Green SuperFood® Drink Powder Original

60 ServingsUPC: 0082983593400
Product Details

Green Superfood The Original

Our most popular blend thoughtfully combines our alkalizing farm fresh greens and wholesome fruits and veggies with nutrient-rich superfoods for a delicious way to feel amazing everyday.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium8mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Ingredients
Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Spirulina , Organic Spinach , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) , Organic Broccoli , Organic Acai , Organic Maca , Organic Carrot , Organic Beet , Raspberry , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Pineapple , Green Tea , Acerola Cherry , Organic Flax Seed Powder , Apple Pectin Fiber , F . O . S . ( , from : Chicory Root ) , L. Acidophilus , Alpha and Beta Amylase , Protease , Lipase , Lactase , Cellulase , Peppermint , Silica , Natural Flavors .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
