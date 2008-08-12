Amazing Grass Green SuperFood® Drink Powder Original
Product Details
Green Superfood The Original
Our most popular blend thoughtfully combines our alkalizing farm fresh greens and wholesome fruits and veggies with nutrient-rich superfoods for a delicious way to feel amazing everyday.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Spirulina , Organic Spinach , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) , Organic Broccoli , Organic Acai , Organic Maca , Organic Carrot , Organic Beet , Raspberry , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Pineapple , Green Tea , Acerola Cherry , Organic Flax Seed Powder , Apple Pectin Fiber , F . O . S . ( , from : Chicory Root ) , L. Acidophilus , Alpha and Beta Amylase , Protease , Lipase , Lactase , Cellulase , Peppermint , Silica , Natural Flavors .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
