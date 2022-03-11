Ingredients

Alkalizing Greens Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) Antioxidant Blend : Spectra ( Green Coffee Extract , Green Tea Extract , Broccoli Sprout , Onion Extract , Apple Extract , Tomato , Broccoli , Camu Camu , Acerola Extract , Acai , Turmeric , Garlic , Basil , Oregano , Cinnamon , Carrot , Elderberry , Mangosteen , Blackcurrant Extract , Blueberry Extract , Sweet Cherry , Raspberry , Spinach , Chokeberry , Kale , Blackberry , Bilberry Extract , Brussels Sprout ) , Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Dextrose , Sorbitol , Natural Flavor , Organic Stevia Leaf Extract , Fruit and Vegetable Juice ( Color ) , Canola Oil , Silica .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More