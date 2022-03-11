Amazing Grass Green Superfood® Effervescent Greens Berry
Product Details
Berry
Our Green Superfood blend thoughtfully combines our alkalizing farm fresh greens over 30 antioxidant superfoods in a convenient effervescent tablet. Drop one tablet into 8-10 fl oz of water for a refreshing way to feel amazing every day.
Supports Energy
Supports Immunity
Gluten Free
Wheat Grass
Barley Grass
Alfalfa
Spirulina
Chlorella
Acai
Mangosteen
Camu Camu
Green Tea
Elderberry
Blueberry
& More
- Our Amazing Promise -
We organically grow & harvest the most nutrient-rich cereal grasses on our family farm in Kansas & craft them with the highest quality plant-based ingredients curated from like-minded farmers around the world.
Honestly Grown
Thoughtfully Harvested
Simply Enjoyed
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Alkalizing Greens Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) Antioxidant Blend : Spectra ( Green Coffee Extract , Green Tea Extract , Broccoli Sprout , Onion Extract , Apple Extract , Tomato , Broccoli , Camu Camu , Acerola Extract , Acai , Turmeric , Garlic , Basil , Oregano , Cinnamon , Carrot , Elderberry , Mangosteen , Blackcurrant Extract , Blueberry Extract , Sweet Cherry , Raspberry , Spinach , Chokeberry , Kale , Blackberry , Bilberry Extract , Brussels Sprout ) , Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Dextrose , Sorbitol , Natural Flavor , Organic Stevia Leaf Extract , Fruit and Vegetable Juice ( Color ) , Canola Oil , Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
