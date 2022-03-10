Alkalize and energize! We''ve teamed up with our pals over at Guayaki to bring you ENERGY Lemon Lime Green SuperFood. Packed full with nature''s most nourishing, cleansing, and potent superfoods and infused with Yerba Mate & Matcha Green tea, this tasty lemon lime blend delivers a natural kick of energy that will keep you going even when the going gets tough.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.