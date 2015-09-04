Enjoy the cool, crisp taste of watermelon with a blast of natural, plant-based energy. Watermelon Green Superfood Energy is a powerful blend of nutritious greens, phytonutrient packed fruits and veggies, digestive enzymes and probiotics with a delicious, cool twist. Each serving provides a powerful dose of whole food nutrition & 85 mg of plant-based caffeine equal to a small cup of coffee.

Supports overall health and wellness

Supports healthy immune and detoxification functions

Includes a probiotic and enzyme blend to support digestive health

Helps achieve recommended daily servings of fruits and veggies

The Amazing Story

Amazing Grass cereal grasses are grown & harvested on our family farm in Kansas. Our dedication to the finest & raw ingredients keeps the best of what mother nature has perfected. In the end making others happy makes us happy people.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.