Amazing Grass Green Superfood® Energy Drink Powder Watermelon
Product Details
Enjoy the cool, crisp taste of watermelon with a blast of natural, plant-based energy. Watermelon Green Superfood Energy is a powerful blend of nutritious greens, phytonutrient packed fruits and veggies, digestive enzymes and probiotics with a delicious, cool twist. Each serving provides a powerful dose of whole food nutrition & 85 mg of plant-based caffeine equal to a small cup of coffee.
Supports overall health and wellness
Supports healthy immune and detoxification functions
Includes a probiotic and enzyme blend to support digestive health
Helps achieve recommended daily servings of fruits and veggies
The Amazing Story
Amazing Grass cereal grasses are grown & harvested on our family farm in Kansas. Our dedication to the finest & raw ingredients keeps the best of what mother nature has perfected. In the end making others happy makes us happy people.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amazing Grass Green Food Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa Grass , Organic Spinach , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) , Organic Broccoli . Energy Blend : Organic Yerba Leaf Extract , Matcha Green Tea Leaf . Amazing Grass Antioxidant Blend : Organic Rose Hips , Organic Pineapple , Organic Carrot , Acerola Cherry Extract , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Organic Acai Berry , Raspberry , Organic Beet Root , . Efa Fiber Blend : Organic Flax Seed , Apple Pectin . Digestive Enzyme and Active Culture Pre/probiotic Blend : Fos ( Fructooligosaccharide ) Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Protease ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Lactase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Reesei ) , Lactobacillus acidophilus . Other Ingredients : Natural Flavor , Citric Acid , Peppermint Leaf , Stevia Leaf Extract ( Reb A ) , Watermelon Juice Powder .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More