Amazing Grass® Green Superfood Original Whole Food Dietary Supplement Powder
8.5 ozUPC: 0082983593100
Product Details
Our most popular blend thoughtfully combines our alkalizing farm fresh greens and wholesome fruits and veggies with nutrient-rich superfoods for a delicious way to feel amazing everyday*. One Scoop. Stir. Smile.
- Alkalizing & Energizing, Plant-Based Nutrition
- The Original SuperFood
- 30 Servings Whole food Supplement
- Vegan, Gluten Free, & Kosher
- Non-GMO
- All Natural
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.