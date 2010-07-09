Amazing Grass Green Superfood Powder Perspective: front
Amazing Grass Green Superfood Powder Perspective: back
Amazing Grass Green Superfood Powder Perspective: left
Amazing Grass Green Superfood Powder Perspective: right
Amazing Grass Green Superfood Powder Perspective: top
Amazing Grass Green Superfood Powder

15 ct / 0.28 ozUPC: 0082983593035
Product Details

Straight from the farm, our Green Superfood Wheat Grass Powder Packets deliver nutrition your body needs with a refreshing flavor you'll love. Original Green SuperFood is a powerful blend of nutritious greens, phytonutrient-packed fruits and veggies, digestive enzymes and probiotics.*

Supports overall health and wellness, healthy immune and detoxification functions and includes a probiotic and enzyme blend to support digestive health.* Also helps achieve the recommended daily servings of fruits and veggies.

  • The Original SuperFood
  • Finer Grind
  • Alkalizing & Energizing, Raw Plant-Based Nutrition*
  • 15 Servings Whole food Supplement
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Vegan
  • Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Sodium30mg1.25%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium50mg5%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A1250Number of International Units25%
Vitamin C34mg56.67%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Silica, Peppermint

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
