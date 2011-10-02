Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Amazing Grass® Greens Blend Berry Superfood Powder
8.5 ozUPC: 0082983593700
Purchase Options
Product Details
Formerly Green Superfood, our most popular powder blend, in a great tasting berry flavor, is an easy way to add more nutrition to your health routine. This nutritious blend thoughtfully combines our alkalizing farm fresh greens and wholesome fruits and veggies with nutrient-rich superfoods for a delicious way to feel amazing everyday. It’s a simple way to support your overall health and wellness.