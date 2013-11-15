Antioxidants to the rescue! These superheroes of nutrition help support your body''s natural ability to neutralize free radicals. Their power is measured through ORAC. Broccoli has 900 ORAC units per 3.5 oz. serving and for the same amount of carrots, around 210 ORAC units. Just one scoop of ORAC Green SuperFood has a whopping 15,000 ORAC units. Using a combination of 5 key blends made from high quality fruits, vegetables and herbs, it is the perfect sidekick to our Green SuperFood. It also supports healthier skin, brain function and immune system. Now that''s amazing!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.