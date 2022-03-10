Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Amazing Grass Organic Adaptogens Powder
5.29 ozUPC: 0082983500840
Purchase Options
Product Details
This balanced blend combines our farm fresh wheat grass with balancing adaptogenic herbs. Adaptogens have been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine and Chinese cultures for centuries and are believed to help support the body's ability to adapt and manage daily stressors. Each serving provides the ultimate boost to your daily routine so you can feel amazing every day.