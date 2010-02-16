Amazing Grass® Wheat Grass contains USDA Certified Organic Whole Leaf Wheat Grass, one of the most potent leafy greens on earth, not to mention a great source of vitamins and minerals. Farm-fresh and field grown through winter to ensure locked-in freshness and nutrition, our Wheatgrass is over 10 times more nutritious than tray grown wheatgrass juice shots.

Alkalizing & Energizing, Raw Plant-Based Nutrition*

Vegan, Gluten Free & Raw

USDA Organic

Non-GMO Verified

Whole Food Supplement

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.