Amazing Grass Watermelon Lime Effervescent Hydration Dietary Supplement
Our Green Superfood blend thoughtfully combines our alkalizing farm fresh greens over 30 antioxidant superfoods in a convenient effervescent tablet. Drop one tablet into 8-10 fl oz of water for a refreshing way to feel amazing every day.
Supports Energy
Supports Immunity
Gluten Free
- Wheat Grass
- Barley Grass
- Alfalfa
- Spirulina
- Chlorella
- Acai
- Mangosteen
- Camu Camu
- Green Tea
- Elderberry
- Blueberry
- & More
- Our Amazing Promise -
We organically grow & harvest the most nutrient-rich cereal grasses on our family farm in Kansas & craft them with the highest quality plant-based ingredients curated from like-minded farmers around the world.
- Honestly Grown
- Thoughtfully Harvested
- Simply Enjoyed
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Greens Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) . Antioxidant Blend : Spectra ( Green Coffee Extract , Green Tea Extract , Broccoli Sprout , Onion Extract , Apple Extract , Tomato , Broccoli , Camu Camu , Acerola Extract , Acai , Turmeric , Garlic , Basil , Oregano , Cinnamon , Carrot , Elderberry , Mangosteen , Blackcurrant Extract , Blueberry Extract , Sweet Cherry , Raspberry , Spinach , Chokeberry , Kale , Blackberry , Bilberry Extract , Brussels Sprout ) . Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Dextrose , Sorbitol , Natural Flavor , Salt , Organic Stevia Leaf Extract , Fruit and Vegetable Juice ( Color ) , Canola Oil , Silica .
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.