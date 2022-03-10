Amazing Grass Watermelon Lime Effervescent Hydration Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Amazing Grass Watermelon Lime Effervescent Hydration Dietary Supplement

6 ctUPC: 0082983500649
Product Details

Our Green Superfood blend thoughtfully combines our alkalizing farm fresh greens over 30 antioxidant superfoods in a convenient effervescent tablet. Drop one tablet into 8-10 fl oz of water for a refreshing way to feel amazing every day.

Supports Energy

Supports Immunity

Gluten Free

  • Wheat Grass
  • Barley Grass
  • Alfalfa
  • Spirulina
  • Chlorella
  • Acai
  • Mangosteen
  • Camu Camu
  • Green Tea
  • Elderberry
  • Blueberry
  • & More

- Our Amazing Promise -

We organically grow & harvest the most nutrient-rich cereal grasses on our family farm in Kansas & craft them with the highest quality plant-based ingredients curated from like-minded farmers around the world.

  • Honestly Grown
  • Thoughtfully Harvested
  • Simply Enjoyed

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Sugar1g
Calcium20mg2%
Vitamin C45mg50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Greens Blend : Organic Wheat Grass , Organic Barley Grass , Organic Alfalfa , Organic Spirulina , Organic Chlorella ( Cracked Cell-wall ) . Antioxidant Blend : Spectra ( Green Coffee Extract , Green Tea Extract , Broccoli Sprout , Onion Extract , Apple Extract , Tomato , Broccoli , Camu Camu , Acerola Extract , Acai , Turmeric , Garlic , Basil , Oregano , Cinnamon , Carrot , Elderberry , Mangosteen , Blackcurrant Extract , Blueberry Extract , Sweet Cherry , Raspberry , Spinach , Chokeberry , Kale , Blackberry , Bilberry Extract , Brussels Sprout ) . Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Dextrose , Sorbitol , Natural Flavor , Salt , Organic Stevia Leaf Extract , Fruit and Vegetable Juice ( Color ) , Canola Oil , Silica .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
