60 ctUPC: 0066523122060
For centuries, Black Seed (Black Cumin) has been used by millions of people around the world to promote health & general well being.* Amazing Herbs Whole Spectrum Black Cumin™ contains 100% of the whole herb providing a complete spectrum of active ingredients and constituents.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Whole Spectrum Black Cumin Powder , Fenugreek Seed Powder , Thyme Powder , Parsley Leaf Powder , Garlic Powder , Slippery Elm Bark Powder , Marshmallow Root Powder and Licorice Root Powder . Other Ingredients : ( Capsule ) Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour and Microcrystalline Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

