Amazing Herbs Black Seed Fenuzyme Bronc Care™ Supplement Capsules
Product Details
For centuries, Black Seed (Black Cumin) has been used by millions of people around the world to promote health & general well being.* Amazing Herbs Whole Spectrum Black Cumin™ contains 100% of the whole herb providing a complete spectrum of active ingredients and constituents.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Whole Spectrum Black Cumin Powder , Fenugreek Seed Powder , Thyme Powder , Parsley Leaf Powder , Garlic Powder , Slippery Elm Bark Powder , Marshmallow Root Powder and Licorice Root Powder . Other Ingredients : ( Capsule ) Vegetable Cellulose , Rice Flour and Microcrystalline Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
