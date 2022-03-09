Amazing Herbs Black Seed™ Finely Ground Black Cumin Seed Perspective: front
Amazing Herbs Black Seed™ Finely Ground Black Cumin Seed

16 ozUPC: 0066523186216
Amazing Herbs 100% Pure Ground Premium Black Cumin Seed is organically-grown, NON GMO, NON-Irradiated, pesticide and gluten-free. If offers a rich source of nutrients including dietary fiber, protein and essential fatty acids for optimal health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg2%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ground Black Cumin Seed ( Nigella Sativa )

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

