Amazing Herbs Black Seed™ Finely Ground Black Cumin Seed
Product Details
Amazing Herbs 100% Pure Ground Premium Black Cumin Seed is organically-grown, NON GMO, NON-Irradiated, pesticide and gluten-free. If offers a rich source of nutrients including dietary fiber, protein and essential fatty acids for optimal health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ground Black Cumin Seed ( Nigella Sativa )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More