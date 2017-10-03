Amazing Herbs Black Seed™ Ultimate Defense Capsules
Product Details
For centuries, Black Seed (Black Cumin) has been used by millions of people around the world to promote health & general well being.*
Amazing Herbs Whole Spectrum Black Cumin™ contains 100% of the whole herb providing a complete spectrum of active ingredients and constituents.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Spectrum Black Cumin Powder . Proprietary Blend : Olive Leaf Extract , Garlic Extract , Ginger Root Powder and Cayenne Powder . Other Ingredients : Silicon Dioxide , Di-calcium Phosphate , Gelatin Capsule ( Bovine ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More