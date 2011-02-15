Hover to Zoom
Amazing Herbs Premium Cold Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil
8 fl ozUPC: 0066523112008
Product Details
Benefits:
- 100% Pure Cold-Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil
- Solvent Free
- Alcohol free
- 100% Purity Guaranteed
- Minimum 0.95% Thymoquinone (TQ)
- Guaranteed Non-GMO
- Healthy Immune System & Infammatory Response*
- Vegan
- Naturally Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories44
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Freshly Cold-pressed and Unrefined Virgin Black Cumin Seed Oil ( Nigella Sativa ) , from : Organic Sources .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
