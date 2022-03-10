Amazing Herbs Premium Cold Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil
Product Details
Amazing Herbs 5X-TQ™ Premium Black Cumin Seed oil is the only nutraceutical on the market that is tested and verified by a third party lab to contain the highest percentage of naturally occurring Thymoquinone (TQ).
Benefits:
- Premium
- Healthy Immune System & Inflammatory Response*
- 100% Pure Cold-Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil
- Solvent Free • Alcohol Free
- 100% Pure Guaranteed
- Contains Min. 0.95% Thymoquinone (TQ)
- 5X-TQ™ (TQ) - Thymoquinone Maximum Naturally Occurring source
- Naturally Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
5xtq Black Seed Oil ( Nigella Sativa ) , Thymoquinone ( Tq ) ( Naturally Occuring ) : Omega-3 , 25% , Omega-6 , 58% , Omega-9 , 22% . Freshly Cold-pressed and Unrefined Virgin Black Cumin Seed Oil ( Nigella Sativa ) , from : Organically Grown Seeds .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More