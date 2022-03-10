Amazing Herbs Premium Cold Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil Perspective: front
Amazing Herbs Premium Cold Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil

16 fl ozUPC: 0066523112016
Amazing Herbs 5X-TQ™ Premium Black Cumin Seed oil is the only nutraceutical on the market that is tested and verified by a third party lab to contain the highest percentage of naturally occurring Thymoquinone (TQ).

Benefits:

  • Premium
  • Healthy Immune System & Inflammatory Response*
  • 100% Pure Cold-Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil
  • Solvent Free • Alcohol Free
  • 100% Pure Guaranteed
  • Contains Min. 0.95% Thymoquinone (TQ)
  • 5X-TQ™ (TQ) - Thymoquinone Maximum Naturally Occurring source
  • Naturally Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
96.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories44
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
5xtq Black Seed Oil ( Nigella Sativa ) , Thymoquinone ( Tq ) ( Naturally Occuring ) : Omega-3 , 25% , Omega-6 , 58% , Omega-9 , 22% . Freshly Cold-pressed and Unrefined Virgin Black Cumin Seed Oil ( Nigella Sativa ) , from : Organically Grown Seeds .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
