Amazing Herbs 5X-TQ™ Premium Black Cumin Seed oil is the only nutraceutical on the market that is tested and verified by a third party lab to contain the highest percentage of naturally occurring Thymoquinone (TQ).

Benefits:

Premium

Healthy Immune System & Inflammatory Response*

100% Pure Cold-Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil

Solvent Free • Alcohol Free

100% Pure Guaranteed

Contains Min. 0.95% Thymoquinone (TQ)

5X-TQ™ (TQ) - Thymoquinone Maximum Naturally Occurring source

Naturally Gluten Free

Non-GMO

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.