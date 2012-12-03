Amazing Herbs Premium Cold Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil Perspective: front
Amazing Herbs Premium Cold Pressed Black Cumin Seed Oil

32 fl ozUPC: 0066523112032
Amazing Herbs pioneered Cold-Pressed Black Seed Oil over a decade ago using a unique screw-type press which uses no heat and does not require the seeds to be pre-heated. It is the best method that preserves 100% of the active ingredients and volatile oils found in Black Seed and results in the strong/pungent taste with a golden-olive color that you will only find with Amazing Herbs Black Seed oil. Our oil is solvent-free, contains no carrier oils, and is Guaranteed 100% Pure. Each batch is manufactured to the highest quality standards, free from pesticides, gluten, heavy metals, and preservatives.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
188.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories44
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
5xtq Black Cumin Oil ( Seed ) , Thymoquinone ( Tq ) , Other Ingredients : Freshly Cold-pressed Unrefined Virgin Black Cumin Oil ( Nigella Sativa ) , from : Organic Sources .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
