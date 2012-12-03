Amazing Herbs pioneered Cold-Pressed Black Seed Oil over a decade ago using a unique screw-type press which uses no heat and does not require the seeds to be pre-heated. It is the best method that preserves 100% of the active ingredients and volatile oils found in Black Seed and results in the strong/pungent taste with a golden-olive color that you will only find with Amazing Herbs Black Seed oil. Our oil is solvent-free, contains no carrier oils, and is Guaranteed 100% Pure. Each batch is manufactured to the highest quality standards, free from pesticides, gluten, heavy metals, and preservatives.