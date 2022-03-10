Amazon Therapeutic Laboratories works for the preservation of rainforest and to uphold the intellectual property rights of native healers and their traditional medicines. A portion of each purchase supports the type of research and education that helps carry forward a tradition that helps carry forward a tradition of natural healing and the sustainable caretaking of forest habit.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.