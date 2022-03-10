This botanical is a long standing favorite in South America where it has been empirically selected for its effectiveness over many generations. Only organically cultivated or sustainable wild harvested plants are collected and shipped to the laboratories.

Amazon Therapeutic Laboratories works for the preservation of rainforest and to uphold the intellectual property rights of native healers and their traditional medicines. A portion of each purchase supports the type of research and education that helps carry forward a tradition that helps carry forward a tradition of natural healing and the sustainable caretaking of forest habit.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.