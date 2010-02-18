Amazon Therapeutic Labs Stone Breaker Chanca Piedra Supplement Perspective: front
Amazon Therapeutic Labs Stone Breaker Chanca Piedra Supplement

1 fl ozUPC: 0083845100261
Product Details

You hold in your hands the finest traditional botanical available. This botanical is a long-standing favorite in South America where it has been empirically selected for its effectiveness over many generations.

Traditional Ethnobotanical Information

Amazon Therapeutics™ works for the preservation of rainforests and to uphold the intellectual property rights of native healers and their traditional medicines.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Organic Alcohol , Distilled Water , Chanca Piedra , Leaf ( Phyllanthus Niruri ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.