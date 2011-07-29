Hover to Zoom
American Biotech Labs Silver Biotics™ Silver Gel Ultimate Skin & Body Care
4 ozUPC: 0083106000424
Product Details
SilverSol® Nano-Silver Infused Hydrogel - An essential element in helping to rejuvenate and promote natural healing all over the body.
Take control of your skin''s health naturally, by adding the power of Silver Biotics Silver Gel with SilverSol Technology® to your daily skin care routine.
- Silver particle is part of the structure of the water and as such is more stable and bioavailable.
- Multiple modes of action
- Patented metallic nano-silver particle with a think multi-valent Ag4O4 Silver Ocide Coating.