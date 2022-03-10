American Biotech Labs Silver Biotics Unscented Advanced Healing Skin Cream Perspective: front
American Biotech Labs Silver Biotics Unscented Advanced Healing Skin Cream

3.4 ozUPC: 0083106000464
The Silver Biotics™ Advantage

American Biotech Labs® Silversol® Particle

  • The silver particle is part of the structure of the water and as such is much more stable and bioavailable.
  • Multiple modes of action
  • Patented metallic nano-silver particle with a thin multi-valent AG4O4 silver oxide coating

Topical Silversol® Skin Benefits - Skin Care's Best Kept Secret!

  • Promotes Natural Healing
  • Soothes
  • Helps Naturally Protect the Skin
  • Skin Probiotic Friendly

Silver Biotics Advance Healing Cream

  • Moisturizes
  • Fast Absorbing
  • Non-Greasy
  • Smoothes & Softens Calluses
  • pH Balanced