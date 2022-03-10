Hover to Zoom
American Biotech Labs Silver Biotics Unscented Advanced Healing Skin Cream
3.4 ozUPC: 0083106000464
Product Details
The Silver Biotics™ Advantage
American Biotech Labs® Silversol® Particle
- The silver particle is part of the structure of the water and as such is much more stable and bioavailable.
- Multiple modes of action
- Patented metallic nano-silver particle with a thin multi-valent AG4O4 silver oxide coating
Topical Silversol® Skin Benefits - Skin Care's Best Kept Secret!
- Promotes Natural Healing
- Soothes
- Helps Naturally Protect the Skin
- Skin Probiotic Friendly
Silver Biotics Advance Healing Cream
- Moisturizes
- Fast Absorbing
- Non-Greasy
- Smoothes & Softens Calluses
- pH Balanced