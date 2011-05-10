American Biotech Labs Silver Biotics Your Daily Immune System Support Perspective: front
American Biotech Labs Silver Biotics Your Daily Immune System Support

16 fl ozUPC: 0083106000116
Product Details

  • Desigend to be used daily as an Immune Support Supplement
  • Clinically formulated
  • Successfully studied and recommended by Medical Professionals
  • Tested by major Universisties and Certified Independent Laboratories
  • Patented Manufacturing Process, Product and Uses
  • With Superior Patented Silver Technology
  • 10PPM Silver

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
94.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Purified Silver

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More