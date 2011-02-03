Hover to Zoom
American Biotech Labs Silver Gel
1.5 ozUPC: 0083106000241
Purchase Options
Product Details
Take Control of your skin''s health naturally by adding the power of Silver Gel with Silversol Technology® to your daily skin care routine.
SilverSol® Nano-Silver Infused Hydrogel
An essential element in helping to rejuvenate and promote natural healing all over the body.
AMERICAN BIOTECH LABS® SILVERSOL® PARTICLE
• Silver particle is part of the structure of the water and as such is much more stable and bioavailable.
• Mulitple modes of action.
• Patented metallic non-silver particle with a thin multi-valent Ag4 O4 silver oxide coating.
TOPICAL SILVERSOL® SKIN BENEFITS
• Promotes Natural Healing
• Soothes
• Helps Naturally Protect the Skin
• Skin Probiotic Friendly