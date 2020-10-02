Celebrate the #1 man in your life with this sincere and loving card from American Greetings. Ths photo card features a cake with heart-shaped candle in blue tones and copper lettering. The simple yet elegant desgn is just as beautiful as the words themselves. Say “Happy birthday, with love” in a special way this year.

Front Message: To My Husband Your birthday reminds me that we have so much to celebrate.

Warm your husband’s heart with a beautifully sentimental birthday card! Perfect for a wife to share with their husband, this birthday card deeply expresses all the love and appreciation he deserves

Envelope included

Inside Message: I’m so grateful for the beautiful life and family we’ve made together and for the amazing love we share In you, I have an understanding partner, a strong supporter, a wise confidant, a best friend, and my one-and-only love. Happy Birthday

A beautifully designed and sentimental card for your husband on his birthday