There’s nothing like some ninja action to make a kid’s birthday extra happy! Silver foil and hand lettering on a bright green backdrop continue inside, as the card opens to reveal a compliment sure to make any birthday girl or boy smile. They’re only young once, so be a special part of all their celebrations with cards from American Greetings!

Front Message: Whoosh! Ka-Pow! Boom! Wham!

Inside Message: A kid as cool as you deserves a day that’s action-packed. Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday cards are the perfect ways to share smiles with those who mean the most. Send wishes for happiness with this birthday card to make it more special.

Happy birthday cards by American Greetings have something for him, for her and for anyone, such as a friend, neighbor, classmate, relative, grandson, granddaughter and many more

Envelope included