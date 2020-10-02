Hover to Zoom
American Greetings #19 Birthday Card for Kid (Ninja)
1 ctUPC: 0060503046929
Product Details
There’s nothing like some ninja action to make a kid’s birthday extra happy! Silver foil and hand lettering on a bright green backdrop continue inside, as the card opens to reveal a compliment sure to make any birthday girl or boy smile. They’re only young once, so be a special part of all their celebrations with cards from American Greetings!
- Front Message: Whoosh! Ka-Pow! Boom! Wham!
- Inside Message: A kid as cool as you deserves a day that’s action-packed. Happy Birthday
- Happy Birthday cards are the perfect ways to share smiles with those who mean the most. Send wishes for happiness with this birthday card to make it more special.
- Happy birthday cards by American Greetings have something for him, for her and for anyone, such as a friend, neighbor, classmate, relative, grandson, granddaughter and many more
- Envelope included