Make your daughter’s birthday as special as she is with a card from American Greetings. This birthday card features gold foil and glossy accents on a pastel background, with a message that embraces your daughter’s individuality and spirit.

Envelope included

Front Message: sassy since birth

Inside Message: Loved always and forever. Happy Birthday to a strong, fierce, amazing daughter.

A fun and meaningful card for your daughter on her birthday

Warm your daughter’s heart with an expressive birthday card! Perfect for a mom or a dad to share with a daughter, this birthday card deeply expresses all the love and appreciation she deserves