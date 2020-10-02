With its modern, fun design and heartfelt message printed in contemporary hand lettering, this American Greetings birthday card will let your granddaughter know how much she means and how special she is. That’s a lot for one card – but this one delivers. And your granddaughter definitely deserves the best!

Front Message: Granddaughter Every time I think of you, I feel so proud.

Warm your granddaughter’s heart with an expressive birthday card! Perfect for a grandma or grandpa to share with their granddaughter, this birthday card deeply expresses all the love and appreciation she deserves

Envelope included

Inside Message: So much about you impresses me — your attitude, your accomplishments, your personality — and there’s always something new to admire. You’re a wonderful young woman, and I’m lucky to have you for a granddaughter. Happy Birthday