The moment your son sets eyes on this American Greetings birthday card he’ll be smiling. This fun card pops with bold lettering set against a star-filled background to accentuate the superstar your son is. And the thoughtful and heartfelt message on the inside is sure to have him feeling happy and celebrated all birthday long!

Front Message: Happy Birthday to a Great Son

Inside Message: You’re smart, funny, caring, talented, hardworking, and an all-around good guy. But most of all, you’re a great son because you’re you. Happy Birthday with Love

A beautifully designed and sentimental card for your son on his birthday.

Warm your son’s heart with a beautifully sentimental birthday card! Perfect for a mom or a dad to share with a son, this birthday card deeply expresses all the love and appreciation he deserves!

Envelope included