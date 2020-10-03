Hover to Zoom
American Greetings #28 Birthday Card for Son (To A Great Son)
1 ct
The moment your son sets eyes on this American Greetings birthday card he’ll be smiling. This fun card pops with bold lettering set against a star-filled background to accentuate the superstar your son is. And the thoughtful and heartfelt message on the inside is sure to have him feeling happy and celebrated all birthday long!
- Front Message: Happy Birthday to a Great Son
- Inside Message: You’re smart, funny, caring, talented, hardworking, and an all-around good guy. But most of all, you’re a great son because you’re you. Happy Birthday with Love
- A beautifully designed and sentimental card for your son on his birthday.
- Warm your son’s heart with a beautifully sentimental birthday card! Perfect for a mom or a dad to share with a son, this birthday card deeply expresses all the love and appreciation he deserves!
- Envelope included