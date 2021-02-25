Send birthday wishes to a grandson of any age with this bright & happy American Greetings card! The timeless, lighthearted message celebrates him with compliments, and he'll smile at the fun and warm message inside. Blue and orange foils add pops of color on the front, with full color design and copy throughout. Remind your grandson on his birthday that he’s a wonderful part of your amazing family!

Envelope included

Front Message: Happy Birthday to a Grandson who’s smart, handsome, fun, kind, loving, determined, brilliant, sweet, sensitive, strong, and altogether wonderful

A fun and meaningful card for your grandson on his birthday

Inside Message: Looks like you got the best parts of everyone in the family

Warm your grandson’s heart with an expressive birthday card!Perfect for a grandma or grandpa to share with their grandson, this birthday card deeply expresses all the love and appreciation he deserves