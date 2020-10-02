Hover to Zoom
American Greetings #31 Birthday Card (Happy)
1 ctUPC: 0060503037684
Product Details
Wish them a Happy Birthday with this super cute American Greetings birthday card that is literally filled with happy. With a simple message that is appropriate for anyone in your life and a colorful foil design, this card is the perfect way to let them know you’re thinking about them on their special day.
- Inside Message: Have your happiest birthday ever!
- Happy Birthday cards are the perfect ways to share smiles with those who mean the most. Send wishes for happiness with this birthday card to make it more special.
- Envelope included
- Front Message: Happy