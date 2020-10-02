American Greetings #32 Birthday Cards (Celebrate) Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings #32 Birthday Cards (Celebrate) Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings #32 Birthday Cards (Celebrate) Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings #32 Birthday Cards (Celebrate) Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings #32 Birthday Cards (Celebrate) Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings #32 Birthday Cards (Celebrate) Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

American Greetings #32 Birthday Cards (Celebrate)

6 ctUPC: 0060503037680
Purchase Options

Product Details

American Greetings always has the perfect way to celebrate someone special in your life. These festive birthday cards features a colorful cake with candles on a bright yellow background and cursive lettering that spells out a whimsical wish. Help make their wishes come true with this deliciously delightful card. Features 6 cards and 6 envelopes. American Greetings offers exceptional greeting cards, gift wrap and celebration products so you can connect in ways that fit your personality and authentic style.

  • Inside Message: Wishing you a cake and ice cream kinda day — all week long! Happy Birthday
  • Includes 6 cards and 6 envelopes
  • Front Message: Celebrate
  • Happy Birthday cards are the perfect ways to share smiles with those who mean the most. Send wishes for happiness with this birthday card to make it more special.