American Greetings #34 Funny Birthday Card (Sloth)
1 ctUPC: 0060503046933
Product Details
American Greetings cards offer countless ways to say Happy Birthday. This trendy card with an adorable sloth hanging from a tree branch is a cute way to remind someone to take it easy and relax on their special day. What a fun way to make someone’s day!
- Front Message: Why party when you can nap?
- Inside Message: You deserve to kick back, relax, and enjoy your birthday however you want.
- Happy Birthday cards are the perfect ways to share smiles with those who mean the most. Send wishes for happiness with this birthday card to make it more special.
- Happy birthday cards by American Greetings have something for him, for her and for anyone, such as a friend, boyfriend, girlfriend, co-worker, boss, neighbor, classmate, relative, mom, dad, brother, sister, son, daughter, grandson, and granddaughter
- Envelope included