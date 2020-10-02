This American Greetings baby shower card is awww-dorably cute and the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of the new bundle of joy. With its sweet messaging and irresistible design that features a onesie set against a background of smiling clouds, this card is sure to remind the parents-to-be just how lucky they are!

Front Message: The snuggle is real

American Greetings baby shower greeting cards with first-time parents, parents-to-be, mom-to-be, dad-to-be, new mom, new dad or a new single parent

Envelope included

Inside Message: Real cute. Real sweet. Real fun. Real amazing. Really excited for you and your new baby! Please use the inside text for slip sheet.

Congratulate the parents-to-be with a baby-on-the-way card that sparkles with joy