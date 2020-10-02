Go big with your gratitude with this boldly-designed Thank You card from American Greetings! This fun, rainbow-inspired design will pack a punch when they open it, and the short, sweet compliment inside will let them know how amazing they are, and how much you appreciate them. A great way to say thanks!

Front Message: BIGGEST THANK YOU EVER

Share thank-you greeting cards for gifts received, thoughtful gestures and showing appreciation to the amazing people in your life, like a friend, relative, co-worker, neighbor, employee, teacher, community member, church member or close family member

Envelope included

Inside Message: You know you’re amazing, right?

Make someone’s day with this thank-you card! With a sweet and simple message of thanks it’s perfect for sharing with someone who’s extra special