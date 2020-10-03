Hover to Zoom
American Greetings #38 Congratulations Card (Cookie)
1 ctUPC: 0060503046918
Chip-Chip-Hooray! This American Greetings card featuring an adorable cookie on the front is a sweet way to say congratulations! With touches of copper and silver foil, this card celebrates the big accomplishments or small victories in a simple, light-hearted way.
- Front Message: You deserve a cookie.
- Inside Message: Okay, maybe two. Congrats
- Let someone know they’re amazing! It’s perfect for congratulations or any moment that deserves praise.
- The perfect card to use for birthdays, thinking of you, congratulations and many more occasions. American Greetings cards have something for him, for her and for anyone, such as a friend, boyfriend, girlfriend, co-worker, boss, neighbor, or classmate
- Envelope included