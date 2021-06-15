Bring happiness to birthdays with celebratory present bags by American Greetings! This medium-sized gift bag features colorful ‘happy birthday’ lettering on a bright and shiny, red background with red fabric cord handles. The smaller gift bag size will hold items like books, DVDs, toys, cosmetics, candles, fashion accessories, stuffed animals, home décor pieces, electronics and other uniquely shaped presents. The simple yet cheerful style is sure to make gift recipients of all ages smile. Quality crafted with sturdy materials, American Greetings gift bags offer a quick wrapping solution and fun, fashion-forward gift decor!

Gift bag can hold a book, stuffed animals or clothing

Perfect for any occasion such as birthdays, holidays, or celebrations

1 medium gift bag

Gift bag measures 7.09 in. x 3.94 in. x 10.03 in when open