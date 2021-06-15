Say cheers to birthdays! This bright and festive wine gift bag features a colorful confetti print on a crisp white background that’s perfect for making a toast on their big day. It also includes a pennant-shaped gift tag with a ‘Happy Birthday’ message and shimmering gold foil accents. Sturdy, aqua-colored fabric cord handles complete an upscale look that’s sure to make an impression at any birthday party or get-together. Party bags are sized to hold bottles of wine, spirits and other beverages, as well as cooking oils, syrups and sauces for your favorite foodies. They also make celebratory table settings and displays. Quality crafted by American Greetings, birthday gift bags offer a simple yet sophisticated wrapping solution for beverage gifts!

This Happy Birthday beverage bag from American Greetings features a colorful confetti print, aqua cord handles and a gift tag with gold foil accents.

Gift bag can hold a wine or liquor bottle

Perfect for any occasion such as birthdays, holidays, or celebrations

1 beverage gift bag

Gift bag measures 4.75 in. x 3.25 in. x 12.75 in. when open.