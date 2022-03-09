Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Anniversary and Wedding Card (Forever)
1 ctUPC: 0008417288182
Product Details
Celebrate a special couple and share a meaningful moment with a Present Company engagement or wedding card. This bright and shiny design features wedding rings embellished with embossing and foil in shades of gold and silver. Thick, cotton-blend paper stock adds to the quality feel. When you’re ready to share the card, attach the unique seal to the outside envelope for a bonus sentiment. With so many amazing people in your life to celebrate, Present Company will keep you connected all year with just-right cards.
- Envelope included and extra postage required
- Front Message: Forever has such a nice ring to it.
- Inside Message: Enjoy every shining moment of your life together. Congratulations
- Present Company’s beautiful yet simple wedding cards help you celebrate love in style, like this card for a friend, co-worker, daughter, son, granddaughter, grandson, brother, sister, niece, nephew or cousin!
- This ring-themed greeting card by Present Company features shimmering gold and silver foil with embossed effects — perfect for an engagement, bride-to-be, wedding shower and wedding congratulations.