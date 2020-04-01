Welcome the world’s newest explorer with an elephantastic greeting! From American Greetings, Present Company brings a new baby card that makes it easy to fit cuteness and meaning into your very full life. Perfect for saying congrats to a BFF, relative or any new mom or new dad, this baby boy greeting card features an adorable elephant made out of a paper attachment and a satin ribbon. Thick, cotton-blend paper stock adds a quality feel to the cute card. When you’re ready to connect, attach the unique seal with a bonus message to the outside of the envelope. With so many amazing people in your life, you'll always have a reason to celebrate. Present Company is here for life’s biggest joys and tiny miracles, too!

Envelope included and extra postage required

From Present Company’s collection of cute baby cards, this sweet, elephant-themed greeting card for a baby boy is embellished with paper and ribbon attachments.

Front Message: The world welcomes its newest explorer!

Inside Message: Wishing you and your new baby boy lots of discoveries! Congratulations