American Greetings Baby Boy Card (Elephant)
1 ctUPC: 0008417288143
Product Details
Welcome the world’s newest explorer with an elephantastic greeting! From American Greetings, Present Company brings a new baby card that makes it easy to fit cuteness and meaning into your very full life. Perfect for saying congrats to a BFF, relative or any new mom or new dad, this baby boy greeting card features an adorable elephant made out of a paper attachment and a satin ribbon. Thick, cotton-blend paper stock adds a quality feel to the cute card. When you’re ready to connect, attach the unique seal with a bonus message to the outside of the envelope. With so many amazing people in your life, you'll always have a reason to celebrate. Present Company is here for life’s biggest joys and tiny miracles, too!
- Envelope included and extra postage required
- From Present Company’s collection of cute baby cards, this sweet, elephant-themed greeting card for a baby boy is embellished with paper and ribbon attachments.
- Front Message: The world welcomes its newest explorer!
- Inside Message: Wishing you and your new baby boy lots of discoveries! Congratulations