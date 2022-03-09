American Greetings Barbie Paper Dinner Plates Perspective: front
American Greetings Barbie Paper Dinner Plates
American Greetings Barbie Paper Dinner Plates

36 ctUPC: 0008417288264
Treat guests like royalty by serving their meals on enchanting Barbie paper dinner plates! Featuring the fashion icon as a radiant princess, and her magical unicorn with a flowing, rainbow-colored mane, each large dinner plate sparkles with style. Durable, large plates are constructed with a beveled rim to accommodate meals, sides and a multitude of party foods. Mix and match with other Barbie birthday party supplies for a customized, colorific ensemble. The high-count package contains 36 plates — a great value for large party settings at home, the classroom, daycare and other venues. Paper dinner plates, disposable, are a great choice for quickly setting the birthday party scene and cleaning up after your child’s fantastical adventure ends!

  • Made in the USA
  • Barbie dinner plates feature the fashion icon as a radiant princess posing with her magical unicorn in a cloud and rainbow-filled scene.
  • Perfect American Greetings party supplies for a kid’s birthday party or Barbie-themed party
  • 36 large round plates
  • Measures 8-3/4 in. diameter