American Greetings Barbie Paper Lunch Napkins Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Barbie Paper Lunch Napkins Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

American Greetings Barbie Paper Lunch Napkins

50 ctUPC: 0008417288265
Purchase Options

Product Details

Create a magical celebration with party lunch napkins featuring Barbie as a princess with her best unicorn friend! Beaming with rainbows, these brightly colored napkins are made with super absorbent, two-ply paper that’s great for party messes, as well as creating instant decor—set them next to plates or tuck them into cups for enchanting ensembles. A great value, the pack includes 50 napkins, bulk count, for a colorific celebration at home, the classroom, daycare or any large venue. Coordinate with other Barbie birthday party supplies to complete your child’s fantastical adventure!

  • Each napkin measures 6.5 in. x 6.5 in. folded
  • Made in the USA
  • Barbie paper napkins feature the fashion icon as a radiant princess walking through clouds with a unicorn in an enchanting, rainbow-filled scene.
  • Perfect American Greetings party supplies for a kid’s birthday party or Barbie-themed party
  • 50 paper lunch napkins, 2 ply