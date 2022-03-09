Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Barbie Paper Lunch Napkins
50 ctUPC: 0008417288265
Create a magical celebration with party lunch napkins featuring Barbie as a princess with her best unicorn friend! Beaming with rainbows, these brightly colored napkins are made with super absorbent, two-ply paper that’s great for party messes, as well as creating instant decor—set them next to plates or tuck them into cups for enchanting ensembles. A great value, the pack includes 50 napkins, bulk count, for a colorific celebration at home, the classroom, daycare or any large venue. Coordinate with other Barbie birthday party supplies to complete your child’s fantastical adventure!
- Each napkin measures 6.5 in. x 6.5 in. folded
- Made in the USA
- Barbie paper napkins feature the fashion icon as a radiant princess walking through clouds with a unicorn in an enchanting, rainbow-filled scene.
- Perfect American Greetings party supplies for a kid’s birthday party or Barbie-themed party
- 50 paper lunch napkins, 2 ply