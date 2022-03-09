American Greetings Birthday Card (Cheers To You) Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Birthday Card (Cheers To You) Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Birthday Card (Cheers To You) Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Birthday Card (Cheers To You) Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

American Greetings Birthday Card (Cheers To You)

1 ctUPC: 0008417288174
Purchase Options

Product Details

Say cheers to a great guy! Present Company by American Greetings brings cool birthday cards that make it easy to connect with men in meaningful ways. This simple birthday card features a foamy mug of beer with neon orange ink and embossing. Thick, cotton-blend paper stock adds a quality feel. Affix a unique seal to the outside of the envelope for a bonus phrase. With so many amazing people in your life, you'll always have a reason to celebrate. Present Company is here to help you do just that.

  • Envelope included and extra postage required
  • Front Message: Cheers to you…
  • Inside Message: …and everything that makes you such a great guy! Happy Birthday
  • It’s the perfect way to celebrate and say congrats to your boyfriend, best male friend, husband, dad, granddad, brother, nephew and any great guy!
  • This beer-themed Present Company card for him features embossing and neon orange ink to brighten his day.