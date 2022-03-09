Say cheers to a great guy! Present Company by American Greetings brings cool birthday cards that make it easy to connect with men in meaningful ways. This simple birthday card features a foamy mug of beer with neon orange ink and embossing. Thick, cotton-blend paper stock adds a quality feel. Affix a unique seal to the outside of the envelope for a bonus phrase. With so many amazing people in your life, you'll always have a reason to celebrate. Present Company is here to help you do just that.

Envelope included and extra postage required

Front Message: Cheers to you…

Inside Message: …and everything that makes you such a great guy! Happy Birthday

It’s the perfect way to celebrate and say congrats to your boyfriend, best male friend, husband, dad, granddad, brother, nephew and any great guy!

This beer-themed Present Company card for him features embossing and neon orange ink to brighten his day.