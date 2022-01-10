American Greetings Christmas Card (Jolly) Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Christmas Card (Jolly) Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Christmas Card (Jolly) Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Christmas Card (Jolly) Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Christmas Card (Jolly) Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

American Greetings Christmas Card (Jolly)

1 ctUPC: 0060503042752
Purchase Options

Product Details

American Greetings cards always make the Christmas season brighter. This money gift card holder joyfully decorated in glitter with artwork featuring Santa, candy canes, and presents will let the special people in your life know you’re thinking of them and will also help you put the Merry in their Christmas. Includes a special pocket to insert a gift card.

  • American Greetings Christmas cards are perfect celebrate family and friends with love and gratitude
  • Celebrate the season with a special message! This beautiful Christmas card features a warmhearted message they’ll love, it’s the perfect way to share Christmas joy!
  • Envelope included
  • Front Message: ’Tis the season to be jolly!
  • Inside Message: ...so pick out something that makes you smile!