Show loving appreciation to Mom this Christmas! From American Greetings, Present Company’s cute Christmas cards are the season’s greetings you need to make the holidays less hectic and more meaningful. This bright and festive Christmas card features shimmering, gold foil hand lettering and beautiful poinsettias embellished with sparkling silver glitter. Thick, cotton-blend paper with a textured surface adds a quality feel. Affix the unique seal to the outside of the envelope for a merry ‘preview’ message. With so many amazing people in your life, ‘tis the season to celebrate them all. Present Company included!

Inside Message: You're my go-to place for so many good things - and I appreciate you for all of them. Merry Christmas

This Present Company card by American Greetings pairs warm, appreciative Christmas wishes for Mom with shiny foil and sparkling glitter embellishments.

Perfect for a mom, stepmom or mother figure!

Envelope included

Front Message: Mom, I'm so grateful for you