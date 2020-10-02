The holidays are here, so send a wish to family and friends with this festive Christmas card from American Greetings. The cheerful banner with garland accents is a fresh take on a timeless look, with touches of gold finishing to add a bit of seasonal shimmer! The copy is short and sweet, allowing plenty of room to add your own personal message. Suitable to give to anyone and everyone on your holiday list!

Front Message: Merry Christmas

Envelope included

Inside Message: …and a happy new year, too!

