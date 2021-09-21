Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Holiday Cheer Christmas Lunch Box Mini Notes
40 ctUPC: 0008417294623
Purchase Options
Product Details
Share little notes of merry! The Spread Holiday Cheer collection includes a total of 40 mini note cards with bright, festive and trendy patterns, cute Christmas characters and joy-filled phrases! Share more and more often: mini encouragement cards offer phrases like, ‘Get Your Merry On,’ ‘Thank You Snow Much,’ as well as Christmas countdowns, jokes, puns and patterns only. Share them everywhere: place one in a friend’s locker or desk, a neighbor’s mailbox, your child’s packed lunch, a co-worker’s cubicle or under a fridge magnet to greet your roommates. All cards feature blank space on the reverse side so you can add a personal note. They’re the perfect way to brighten someone’s holiday and stay connected!
- 40 unique mini note cards
- Mini note cards feature a design and are blank on the reverse side for your personal message
- Note cards measure 2.5 in. x 3.5 in. and do not fold open
- Mini card packs offer many fun surprises, like the Spread Holiday Cheer collection with festive looks and messages to get them excited for Christmas!
- Perfect for thinking-of-you notes, lunchboxes, gift enclosures, messages of gratitude and other special messages