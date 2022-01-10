Hover to Zoom
American Greetings Medium Christmas Snowflakes Gift Bag
1 ctUPC: 0060503035383
Product Details
Share a beautiful gift presentation with someone special! Gift bags are ideal for wrapping presents, books, DVDs, video games, fashion accessories, baked goods, toys, smaller electronics and other uniquely shaped gifts. Fluff with coordinating tissue paper and bows (sold separately) for a festive touch. It’s the perfect way to glam up gifts for Christmas, holidays, or other special occasions.
- Perfect for Christmas or holiday gifts for family and friends
- Gift bags can hold items such as clothing, several books, games, electronics, towels
- Gift bag measures 10" x 13"
- Features a festive Christmas theme design that anyone will appreciate
- 1 gift bag