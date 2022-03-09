Put a colorful twist on birthday cakes and treats with a set of spiral happy birthday candles! This bundled package includes a total of 48 multicolored, unscented candles (24 per package) in 4 bright and fun combinations of pink, yellow, green or blue with white spirals. You’ll have plenty of happy birthday cake candles to celebrate the age of the birthday boy or girl! Crafted with quality and style, this small candle set will make a spectacular display for someone special!

Adult supervision required

Each candle measures 3.5 inches

Perfect for any occasion such as birthdays, holidays or celebrations

